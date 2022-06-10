Project In Rock Hill To Help Community Struggling With Growth

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders hope a new project will bring change to the city’s south side.

Officials announced plans to tear down an old shopping center that sits on the three points of the city.

That property will be redeveloped for businesses like grocery stores and restaurants.

It will anchor the Clinton Connection Action Plan project.

The city is teaming up with Impact Change for the development.

For years leaders have been looking for ways to bring growth to that community.

“To see a private developer standup in the south side,” Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said. “Take the risk that he’s taking. Seeing the city partner with him in that risk is a big deal.”

The demolition of the shopping center is scheduled to start in August.