Last Chance To Enjoy Eat Black Charlotte Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Don’t Miss it! There’s still one more day to join the festivities for Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurant week.

The festivities began on June 3rd and will run through June 12th. Charlotte city-goers can get a taste of several black-owned food spots in Queen City.

Participating restaurants include:

Check out eatblkclt.com for the full list.

Days and hours of operation vary by food business. Please check the operating hours of the individual food business before visiting. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.