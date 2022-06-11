Son Of Former LA Dodger Steve Sax Among 5 Marines Killed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax has issued a statement saying that his 33-year-old son who had always dreamed of being a pilot was among five U.S. Marines killed during a training flight crash earlier this week in the California desert.

Capt. John J. Sax was among the aircrew of an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that went down during training in a remote area in Imperial County, east of San Diego. CBS-LA TV published a statement Saturday from his father confirming his son was among those who had perished.

The former Dodger said his son had wanted to be a pilot since he was a child and the loss left him devastated.