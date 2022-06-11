Steele Creek Husband Missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. A woman in Steele creek is desperate for the safe return of her missing husband.

Nadia, Artem Markov’s wife reported him missing on Thursday, June 7th. Nadia says the last messages from her husband were received at 9:40 p.m. before he went missing around midnight.

Markov was driving a white 2016 Mercedes Metris with a license plate that reads JMX8138. He was last seen wearing navy shorts and a red shirt with AERO on the front,

A police report has been filed.

No further details at this time. Check back for updates.