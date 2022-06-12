Crews Respond To Apartment Complex Fire In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE- The Charlotte Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the earlier hours of Sunday, June 12th.
Several Firemen arrived at a residency on Woodstone Drive near I-85 to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment building. Crew members determine the fire to be a cooking accident.
It took 30 crew members and 20 minutes to put out the fire. Responders say no injuries were reported.
According to a statement via Twitter, the Charlotte fire department estimated the damages from the fire to be close to $80,000.
No further details. Check back for updates.