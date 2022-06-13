Dad Who Carried Confederate Flag Into Capitol Heads To Trial

A federal trial is scheduled to start on Monday for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the U.S. Capitol together.

The father was photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden will hear testimony without a jury for the trial of Kevin Seefried and his son, Hunter.

The Seefrieds waived their right to a jury trial, which means McFadden will decide their cases.

The judge has criticized prosecutors’ handling of Capitol riot cases.

He has acquitted one Capitol riot defendant of all charges and partially acquitted another after separate bench trials earlier this year.