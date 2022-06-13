Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Charlotte

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Serenity Tedder, 13, has been reported as missing by her family after last being seen in Charlotte on or around June 7th.

Her family says she was last seen running away from “My Father’s Choice” in Charlotte.

Tedder’s aunt, Summer M. Driggers, wrote to WCCB to say because Tedder is considered a runaway, even though she is only 13-years-old, nothing has been filed by police.

Driggers says Tedder and her family are originally from Chadbourn, N.C.

Anyone with information on Tedder’s whereabouts is asked to call Summer Driggers at 910-918-4453.