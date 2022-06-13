Police Say 1 Man Dead, Another Injured After Statesville Shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a 19-year-old man was killed and another person injured following a shooting in Statesville early Monday morning.

On June 13th around 1:20 a.m., the Statesville Police Department received a shots fired call near Fifth Street and Newbern Avenue.

At the scene, officers were told that a victim had already been taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital and later taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Police were then notified by Iredell Memorial Hospital that a second gunshot victim, Kareen Jabbar Stevenson, Jr., arrived at the hospital.

Stevenson was pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after arriving, according to a news release.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.