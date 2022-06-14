1/6 Panel Postpones Hearing With Ex-Justice Dept. Officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials.

The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed.

It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing.

The witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing were to include Jeffrey Rosen, who was the acting attorney general at the time of the Capitol insurrection, as well as two other former top officials, Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel.

Lawyers for all three men did not immediately return messages seeking comment.