Charlotte Art Gallery To Open Exhibit Celebrating Caribbean Culture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In observance of Caribbean Heritage Month, the Nine Eighteen Nine Studio Gallery in Charlotte will open the exhibition “THE MAS BETWEEN US” on June 25th.

The gallery located in the new Visual and Performing Arts Center (VAPA) at 700 North Tryon Street is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Officials say the exhibit will feature the works of photographer Joanne Rogers and her husband painter Arthur Rogers.

The exhibit is described as a colorful and visually exciting collection of photographs and paintings about the Caribbean celebration of culture, folklore, and tradition.

Officials say the photography of Joanne Rogers focuses on celebrating the diversity of the human experience.

As a native of Trinidad and Tobago, Joanne Rogers is a self-taught photographer, gallery owner, and curator.

Officials say the carnival paintings of Arthur Rogers will also be on display and are newly returned from another exhibit, SOUL FINGER PROJECT.

This 4-person exhibition showcased works influenced by contemporary Black Culture that traces its roots to North Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Officials say Arthur Rogers’ goal is to connect the viewer with the music of carnival through art.

“THE MAS BETWEEN US” exhibition will run through July 5th, with a closing reception to be held on that day at 7 p.m.