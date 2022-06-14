May 2022 Teacher Of The Month: Susan McKee

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our May 2022 Teacher of the Month winner, Susan McKee. Ms. McKee is a CTE and Agri Science teacher at Asbury Academy in Lincoln County. Ms. McKee was nominated by Catherine Wall.

Catherine Wall said of Ms. McKee, “This teacher is dedicated to enriching the lives of her students and everyone at Asbury Academy alternative school. She is admired by students and staff alike. She devotes many extra hours to the school, staying late almost every day. She is typically the last faculty member to leave the premises. Her creativity in the classroom will catch anyone’s attention. Her style is exactly what is needed to keep at-risk students in school. Every student knows this teacher. Also, every other teacher at the school has enjoyed her kindness. She welcomes diversity to the school with acceptance and fairness. Her specialty is horticulture. However, she really enjoys feeding and grooming the school guinea pigs with her students.”

Thank you for all that you do Ms. McKee!

