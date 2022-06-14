Truck Driver Struck During A Hit And Run

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







CONCORD, NC – The Concord Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash.

Officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on June 10th near the Concord Parkway.

Investigators say a truck was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Concord Parkway North and Florence Street NorthWest when it was struck from behind by a black four-door sedan.

Police say the driver of the tow truck exited his vehicle and approached the suspect.

According to a news release, the two drivers exchanged words before the suspect struck the driver as he fled from the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnesses this crash or has information on the vehicle and the driver to call the Concord Police Department.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling crime stoppers at 704-93CRIME