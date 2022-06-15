Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Harley!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Harley! Age is just a number to Harley. She is 10 years old but has no problem keeping up with whatever your activities are. She loves to be with her people and would do best in a home where she is the only pet.

If you are interested in adopting Harley or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

CMPD Animal Care & Control will be at the Lily Pulitzer inside of SouthPark Mall this Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm with adoptable dogs and a few kittens.