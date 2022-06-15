Dive Into World’s Largest Swimming Lesson At Carolina Harbor Waterpark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) —- Carolina Harbor Waterpark will be among the participating locations in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ (WLSL) on Thursday, June 23. The 26-acre water park, located at Carowinds, will be among the hundreds of water parks, aquatic centers, and swim schools holding simultaneous water-safety instruction for the 13th annual event.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, at 9:00 a.m. in Surf Club Harbor, a 27,000 square-foot wave pool, at Carolina Harbor Waterpark. Registration for the event is complete.

For more information visit https://www.carowinds.com/events/worlds-largest-swim-lesson.