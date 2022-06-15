1/8 Photo Credit: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The Charlotte Symphony returns to Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, for a rousing salute to America. Celebrate America will include patriotic favorites and memorable anthems and marches — all topped off by a spectacular fireworks finale, backdropped by the gorgeous Charlotte skyline!

Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees will conduct the Orchestra in works by John Williams, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, and the American March King John Philip Sousa. The evening will also feature a guest appearance by Charlotte Knights mascot Homer the Dragon and a rousing rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”

WHERE:

Truist Field, Home of the Charlotte Knights

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Doors open

7:15 p.m. Bluegrass trio prelude performance begins

8:30 p.m. Charlotte Symphony performance begins

~9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin