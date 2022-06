ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Enjoy live music in downtown Albemarle at Market Station Thursday night as Bluegrass group Cabarrus Station takes the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Bluegrass group Cabarrus Station will perform traditional, gospel, and modern-day bluegrass at the concert.

Officials say the concert if free, however, donations will be gratefully accepted.

Anyone looking to attend is asked to bring a chair with them.

Concessions will be available for purchase on-site.