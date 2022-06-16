Historic Black Church In Salisbury Destroyed By Fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Officials say fire has destroyed a historic Black church in North Carolina that dates back to the 19th century.

News outlets report the fire started just before midnight Thursday at Second Creek Methodist Church in Salisbury.

When firefighters arrived, nearly three quarters of the wooden building was already on fire.

Investigators say someone walking their dog spotted the fire.

Rowan County Fire Marshal Deborah Horne says investigators have gone house to house and conducted interviews and surveyed the area.

Horne says investigators were expected to survey the damage on Thursday.