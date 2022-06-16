Man Accused Of Killing 14-Year-Old Anthony Frazier Pleads Guilty To Murder

The Latest:

A man accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old son of a Charlotte-area police officer plead guilty to 2nd degree murder in court Wednesday.

Police say Mangasha Clark, 20, has been sentenced to 150-192 months (12-16 years) in prison for his involvement in the death of Anthony Frazier, 14.

While on trial for 1st degree murder, investigators say Clark entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree murder.

Charges remain pending against a codefendant in this case.

Original Story (5/3/18):

CHARLOTTE, NC — A man charged with killing a 14-year-old boy in east Charlotte remains locked up.

20-year-old Mangasha Clark faced a judge for a bond hearing Thursday. He’s accused of shooting Anthony Fraizer in the head in January 2017.

Clark’s attorney says there isn’t enough physical evidence in the case, and wanted bond set for his client. The judge said no.

Prosecutors however, say Clark talked about the shooting right after it happened and even said that “it was fun.”

Frazier’s father, who is a former Kannapolis Police Officer, was also in court today to witness the proceedings.

Clark’s trial date has not been set.