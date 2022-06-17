Mary J. Blige Brings Good Morning Gorgeous Tour To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, is bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Wednesday, September 21st.

Tickets to see Mary J. Blige will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 17th at 10 a.m and will range from $69.50 to $189.50 per person.

They can be purchased online at blackpromoterscollective.com, spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.

Grammy award-winning and Oscar-nominated Blige will perform in 23 cities with special guest artists Ella Mai and Queen Naija joining her beginning Saturday, September 17th in Greensboro, N.C. and ending on Saturday, October 29th in Atlantic City, N.J.

Officials say the tour also stops in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen,” states The BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner.

In addition, the tour follows Blige’s early 2022 album release of Good Morning Gorgeous.

Officials say the album was released leading into her energetic Super Bowl Halftime performance.

The track rose to the #1 spot at R&B radio for over nine weeks and the song became a viral backdrop for many expressing self-love, with over 40,000 users creating videos using the song on TikTok.