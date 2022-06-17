Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Race To $300 Million. Which Will Win?

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) – Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are racing to see which of the life-changing prizes will cross the $300 million mark first.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $273 million annuity that is worth $151.7 million in cash. The Powerball jackpot stands at a $279 million annuity that is worth $159.4 million in cash for Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball currently holds a $6 million lead after no one won Wednesday’s jackpot. But Mega Millions could take the lead right back if nobody hits the jackpot in Friday’s drawing. If neither one is won this weekend, one or both could cross the $300 million line in the next drawing.

“What’s fun about this neck-and-neck race to $300 million is that either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot would be a tremendous win for someone in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “All it takes is one lucky ticket to win so play smart this weekend as you try to bring home one of these jackpots.”

Each drawing produces lots of prizes even when no one wins the jackpot. Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing had nearly 14,000 winning tickets. Powerball’s Wednesday drawing produced nearly 20,000 winning tickets including a $50,000 prize for a ticket purchased in Clayton at the Handi Mart on U.S. 70 Business.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.