CMPD: Victim Seriously Injured After Suspects Shoot Into Moving Vehicle On Brookshire Boulevard 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries after getting shot while driving on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Sunday night, according to CMPD.

Detectives say just before 8 p.m., unknown suspects shot into a vehicle and struck the driver at the 7300 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

The victim ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to a news release.

Detectives say the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.