1/3

2/3

3/3





This year, the week of June 19th to 25th has been designated National Lightning Safety Awareness Week by the National Weather Service.

Since the start of National Lightning Safety Awareness Week in 2001, there has been an encouraging trend of declining lightning fatalities. We must continue to spread awareness and educate.

What you can do to protect you and your loved ones:

* WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS *

1. Plan Ahead. Check the forecast before outdoor activities.

2. Take Shelter. If a storm is approaching, take shelter BEFORE. Do not wait until it is overhead.

3. Wait. Wait at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder to return outside.

Here are some interesting facts about lightning: