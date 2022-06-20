Lightning Safety Awareness Week
Lightning strikes the U.S. 25 million times a year
This year, the week of June 19th to 25th has been designated National Lightning Safety Awareness Week by the National Weather Service.
Since the start of National Lightning Safety Awareness Week in 2001, there has been an encouraging trend of declining lightning fatalities. We must continue to spread awareness and educate.
What you can do to protect you and your loved ones:
* WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS *
1. Plan Ahead. Check the forecast before outdoor activities.
2. Take Shelter. If a storm is approaching, take shelter BEFORE. Do not wait until it is overhead.
3. Wait. Wait at least 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder to return outside.
Here are some interesting facts about lightning:
- Lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the cloud where it is produced.
- There are more than 14.5 MILLION thunderstorms each year.
- NASA satellite research indicates there are an average of 40 lightning strikes per second worldwide.
- Fish do not get struck by lightning! The lightning strike hits the surface of the water and spreads out across the surface.
- Lightning travels over 250,000 MPH
- Lightning can heat up to over 50,000 degrees F which is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun.
- From 2006 through 2021, there were 444 lightning strike deaths in the United States.