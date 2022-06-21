1st Native American US Treasurer To Be Appointed, Head Mint

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Native American is being appointed U.S. treasurer, a historic first.

The White House on Tuesday announced President Joe Biden’s intent to appoint Marilynn Malerba as his administration establishes an Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department.

The treasurer’s duties include oversight of the U.S. Mint. The treasurer’s signature appears on U.S. currency.

Malerba is the lifetime chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe, located in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Malerba will help further efforts to “support the development of Tribal economies.”

Yellen is set to visit the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota on Tuesday, the first time a Treasury secretary has visited a tribal nation.