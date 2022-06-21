Carolina Brotherhood Bike Ride Honors Fallen First Responders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of first responders is biking across the Carolinas.

The Carolina Brotherhood is biking more than 600 miles to honor fallen firefighters, police officers and K-9’s in North and South Carolina.

The ride kicked off Monday, June 20th in Mooresville, N.C. and then traveled to Concord, N.C., where they were greeted by the wife and mother of fallen Officer Jason Shuping.

Shuping was shot and killed in 2020.

Stacy Bowen, who lost her husband in the line of duty, says she is grateful for the organization.

Bowen says “We’re here year after year. For these families, this is a well that they can draw from. And we can continue to give to their families in a time of need.”

The ride ends Saturday in Hendersonville, N.C.

Click here to track their progress