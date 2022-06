CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A drowning incident left one child dead and another injured on the evening of Monday, June, 20th.

Police responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Rupert Lane near The Plaza.

Upon arrival, officers say both the child and the teen were transported to a local hospital where the child succumbed to his injuries. The teen was treated minor injuries.

No additional details. This case is active and ongoing. Check back for updates.