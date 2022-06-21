Fireworks Deemed Cause Of Massive House Fire In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators say a box of fireworks sparked a massive house fire in East Charlotte.

It destroyed a home and damaged two others nearby.

Neighbors say they were startled by what is believed to have been the sound of fireworks exploding behind the home on Country Walk Drive, off Albemarle Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed around 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon.

The homeowner telling neighbors a spark ignited a box of fireworks on his back patio.

Fire investigators deemed the fire accidental due to “cutting and grinding” close to stored fireworks.

Firefighters say the homeowner suffered first or second degree burns and was treated at the scene.

No one else was hurt.