Huntersville Police Search For Hit And Run Suspect

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man involved in a hit and run crash causing injury after he stole the car involved in the incident from Randy Marion and license plate from Huntersville Ford.

Surveillance images pictured above were captured of the suspect in Huntersville.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Huntersville Police Detective Smith at jsmith@huntersville.org or 704-464-5518.

Tips may be anonymously submitted to North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.