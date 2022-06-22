Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Hot Sauce!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Hot Sauce. Hot Sauce is a 10-week-old kitten. He arrived at the shelter on 5/31/22.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is in need of long-term fosters and adopters. If you are interested in adopting Hot Sauce or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.

This Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm, CMPD AC&C will be at PetSmart in Pineville with adoptable dogs.