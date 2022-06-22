North Carolina Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For The Kidnapping & Murder Of A South Carolina Woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say a 59-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced to life without parole in federal prison after pleading guilty to killing a South Carolina woman after kidnapping her and crossing state lines.

Evidence presented in Court showed that on the morning of August 27th, 2021, Daniel Glen Printz, 59, traveled from North Carolina to Travelers Rest, South Carolina, where he met 80-year-old resident Edna Suttles.

Printz met Suttles at the Food Lion grocery store located off US Highway 25, where authorities say Printz bought a four-pack of yogurt before the two went back together to Suttles’ home.

Later that same afternoon, authorities say Printz and Suttles returned to the Food Lion parking lot, where Printz was captured on surveillance video moving a visibly sedated Suttles from her car into his.

Printz then drove her vehicle to a nearby hotel parking lot, where he was seen on surveillance video wiping down the inside and outside of the vehicle, according to a news release.

Authorities say Printz then drove Suttles across state lines back to his home in Bostic, N.C.

After Suttles did not show up to work the following day, concerned coworkers called the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and reported her missing.

Investigators say during a search of Printz’s home, they found several personal items belonging to Suttles, including her keys, bank card, jewelry, and pocketbook.

Most of the items found were contained in a box used for raising bees on a remote part of Printz’s property, according to a news release.

Investigators also found a yogurt cup, opened, and a forensic lab analysis determined the interior of the cup contained Lorazepam, Tramadol, and Cyclobenzaprine.

After being charged in federal court in the District of South Carolina, authorities say Printz cooperated with law enforcement.

On May 16th, 2022, Printz took authorities to Suttle’s body, which he has buried on a nearby property in Rutherford County, N.C.

During the investigation, detectives also recovered evidence connecting Printz to the disappearance or death of three other woman, including Nancy Rego, Delores Sellers, and Leigh Goodman.

In Court, Printz admitted to having a role in their deaths/disappearances.

Authorities say Printz’s criminal history includes a 1997 conviction from Michigan for kidnapping another woman, and he was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in state prison for that crime.

He was released in 2009 and his parole was terminated in 2011, according to a news release.

He also has prior convictions for firearm possession and assault and battery.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. sentenced Printz to life imprisonment after accepting his guilty plea.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Through his plea agreement, Printz waived any right to challenge his conviction or his sentence.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Greenville County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office, the Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Western District of North Carolina and the District of South Carolina.