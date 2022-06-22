Penn & Teller Fool Us Winner Bryan Saint Returns to Rising

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Magic Man is back! Penn & Teller Fool Us winner Bryan Saint is back with Rising to show off a few tricks of the trade, and tell us about his show this weekend with two other magicians.

It’s happening Saturday at 7pm at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center. Tickets are still available and you can get more info here.

Learn more about Bryan at his website, or catch his Do My Job segment teaching Lauren McDonald learning to be a magician.