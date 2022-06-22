Yellowstone Park Reopens After Changes Wrought By Flood

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Hundreds of cars, trucks and recreational vehicles are backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopens following destructive floods that closed the park last week.

Park managers raised the gates Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since June 13th.

That day, 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt.

The cost and scope of the damage is still being assessed.