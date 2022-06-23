CMPD: 16-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured In South Charlotte Shooting

The Latest:

Police say a victim found dead inside a car in south Charlotte suffering from a gunshot wound on Tuesday has been identified as as 16-year-old Jeferson Josue Landaverde.

His family has been notified of his death.

Original Story (6/21/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte.

Shortly after 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21st, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on Branchview Road.

At the scene, officers located two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medic responded and pronounced one man located inside a car dead at the scene.

Police say the second victim, also located inside the same vehicle during the shooting, was located a short distance away suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second victim was then taken to a local hospital by medic to be treated.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Check back for updates.