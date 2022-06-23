Kannapolis Police Search For Those Responsible In Deadly Shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis Police are searching for suspects wanted in the shooting death of a person Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the scene near Fairview and S. Cannon Boulevard after getting several 911 calls about a shooting in the area.

At the scene, medical personnel attempted to save the person’s life but the gunshot victim died from their injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME.