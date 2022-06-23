Police: Serial Rapist Arrested After Targeting Women Online To Meet In Mooresville

1/2 Michael Brandon Shinn – 2 Counts Of 2nd Degree Forcible Rape – 1 Count Of 2nd Degree Forcible Sex Offense

2/2 Suspect Car



MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of sex crimes in several states has been arrested and charged after officers connected him to two recent sexual assaults in Mooresville.

An investigation revealed Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, of Sherrills Ford was found to be targeting these women online.

On Sunday, June 19th, officers with the Mooresville Police Department responded to a sexual assault that occurred on River Highway.

The victim told police that she met the suspect online and agreed to meet in Mooresville on June 16th.

After meeting the suspect, the victim claims she got in the suspect’s car and was taken to a remote parking lot at 1459 River Highway where she was forcibly sexually assaulted by the suspect.

After the assault, the victim says the suspect left her in the parking lot without her vehicle or phone.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect using information from the victim about him and his car.

The victim told police that the suspect was a middle-aged White man and drove a silver/grey Dodge Charger with a black stripe.

Detectives then obtained warrants on the suspect charging him with the sex crimes he committed against the victim.

While conducting the initial investigation, detectives were contacted by Huntersville Police who advised a second victim, hospitalized in Huntersville, had been sexually assaulted by the same suspect on Tuesday, June 21st.

This victim was interviewed by detectives and gave a very similar description to the first victim regarding the suspect, his vehicle and how the assault occurred.

Police say this victim also met the suspect online and agreed to meet in Mooresville.

This victim stated she was driven to the same remote parking lot and sexually assaulted by the suspect before he left the scene.

Detectives have obtained warrants on the suspect for this incident as well.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered the suspect was targeting women online and that he may be involved in similar incidents in other jurisdictions.

Mooresville detectives are working with multiple surrounding agencies, who have similar cases involving the suspect, and agencies as far away as California, where authorities have indicated to detectives that the suspect may have committed similar crimes, to locate and identify other possible victims that the suspect may have sexually assaulted.

Shinn was charged with two counts of 2nd Degree forcible rape and one count of 2nd degree forcible sex offense then placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

Anyone who may have been a victim or had contact with the suspect is asked to call Mooresville Police Department Detective Saladino at 704-664-3311.