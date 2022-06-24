Talking with the Star of “Becoming Dr. Ruth” Presented by Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte is wrapping up season 33 with “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” Dr. Ruth is a well known radio and TV sex therapist who fled the Nazis and found her way in the world through humor and brilliance.

WCCB Charlotte’s reporter and producer, Joe Duncan got a chance to talk with Sheila Proctor, who stars as Dr. Ruth.

You still have two chances to see the show Friday, June 24 or Saturday, June 25 starting at 8pm both nights.

You can get tickets here.