Death Investigation In North-East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a death on Neal Road.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the 7300 block of Neal Road for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

A group of people had gathered at the scene, and police were told that someone had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital in a person’s car, but later succumbed to their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more information.