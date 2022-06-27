8PM: Roswell, New Mexico “Dear Mama”

Liz’s work to find out more about a found skin sample hits a roadblock. Meanwhile, Michael continues to gain Bonnie’s trust, but Clyde may not be as easily persuaded. All on a new episode of Roswell, New Mexico at 8PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About Roswell, New Mexico:

A year ago, Roswell native Liz Ortecho reluctantly returned to her tourist-trap hometown and reconnected with her teen crush Max Evans, who unbeknownst to her, had been harboring a shocking secret: he is an alien.