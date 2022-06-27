CMPD: Gunshot Victim Found Dead In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a person unresponsive from a gunshot wound in east Charlotte early Monday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a medic call for service on Merry Oaks Road.

At the scene, officers discovered a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic pronounced this person dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.