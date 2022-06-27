Mint Hill Police Investigate After Man Drowns In Pool

MINT HILL, N.C. — A 62-year-old man was found dead in a pool in the backyard of a Mint Hill home on Monday after police say he drowned.

Officers were dispatched to the home on Chicopee Drive around 9:30 a.m. in reference to a possible drowning.

At the scene, officers located someone in the backyard in a ground pool, who was obviously dead.

The 911 caller was the homeowner.

Police say it appears the person had been in the water for an extended period of time.

The victim was a 62-year-old man, who was a friend of the family, and had been there the day before and was allowed to stay the night, according to a news release.

Police say there is no foul play expected at this time.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

