Police Arrest 4 For Shooting, Killing A Man Inside His Concord Apartment

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police have arrested four men for their alleged involvement in the shooting death of 26-year-old Raekwon Berry back in May.

On Monday, May 30th, officers responded to reports of gunshots on Samuel Adams Circle at the Parkway Station Apartments in Concord.

When officers arrived, they found Berry dead inside his apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second victim was also located in an adjacent apartment also suffering from gunshot wounds that went through the apartment wall, according to a news release.

Police say the 28-year-old second victim was taken to Atrium Cabarrus with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that four suspects arrived in two separate cars at the apartment complex earlier in the morning and remained in the parking lot until they forcibly entered Berry’s apartment.

Police say they fired multiple rounds once inside the apartment, striking Berry multiple times, killing him.

Investigators with the Concord Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division identified four suspects pursuant to an extensive investigation.

With help from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crime Gun Suppression Team (CGST), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), the Gastonia Police Department, and the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT), police were able to arrest the following offenders without incident:

Germarcus Rashad Sellers, 24.

Carlton James Harris, 20.

Joshua Lewis Fortune, 30.

Sheldon Eugene Little, 28.

All four offenders are currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under no bond, according to a news release.

Chief Gacek says “I am proud of the work of our investigators assigned to this case and their ability to bring these four bad actors to justice. Cases like

these that begin with limited information require tenacity, commitment, and teamwork in putting the facts of the incident together. This case spanned multiple law enforcement jurisdictions and covered over 130 miles along the Interstate 85 corridor. We are thankful for the support and assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, the Greensboro Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the United States Secret Service. This outcome highlights the regional commitment to suppressing violent crime and holding bad actors accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or contact Crime Stoppers at either

704-93-CRIME or https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/.