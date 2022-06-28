CMPD: 18-Year-Old Killed In North Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in north Charlotte Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Bennettsville Lane.

At the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Daishawn Bessent, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.