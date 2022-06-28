CMPD: Multiple People Injured After Northwest Charlotte Shooting

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after five individuals, including two children, were shot and injured in northwest Charlotte on Monday.

Assault with Deadly Weapon with Injuries Investigation https://t.co/KnZAzgjEvN — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 27, 2022

Around 1:26 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Beatties Ford Road, Gilbert Street, Newland Road, and Holly Street.

At the scene, officers were able to determine the shooting incident had taken place on Holly Street.

Officers located an adult and child suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the child’s wound was a superficial graze wound to the shoulder.

Officers also located an additional adult and juvenile nearby who were suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Medic responded and took all four victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While on the scene, officers were notified of a fifth victim that had arrived at an area hospital to be treated for apparent gunshot wounds that were a result of this incident.

Initial investigation reveals that this was not a random act of violence, and that the victims and suspects were known to each other.

Police say there does not appear to be a threat to the community at this time.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.