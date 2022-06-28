Gaston County Police Searching For Missing Man

GASTON COUNTY, NC – Officers with the Gaston County Police Department are in search of 65-year-old Gerald Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick was last seen by his family on Jessica Lane in Dallas, NC near Kiser Dairy Road.

According to a news release, Kirkpatrick was driving a 2002 white Mercedes-Benz C240 with an NC registration plate that read: HBK-4881.

Kirkpatrick was described as a Black male, around six feet tall weighing about 150 pounds.

Gaston County Police Department is requesting anyone with information to call 704-866-3320.