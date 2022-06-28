Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

The Latest:

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Those crimes occurred even as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world’s most famous and wealthy people, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England’s Prince Andrew.

Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial.

Maxwell denied being Epstein’s accomplice.

Original Story (6/28/22):

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has scored an early victory in her bid to avoid what could have amounted to a life prison sentence for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

A Manhattan federal court judge calculated federal sentencing guidelines to recommend a prison term ranging from 15 1/2 to 19 1/2 years.

At the New York proceeding, prosecutors claimed the guidelines call for 30 to 55 years in prison while defense lawyers say their calculations resulted in a five-year term.

The sentencing culminates a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell groomed vulnerable girls and then exploited them.

Maxwell denies abusing anyone.