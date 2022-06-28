Surprise Jan. 6 Hearing Features Key Witness From Trump White House

The Latest:
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection will hear testimony Tuesday from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide in Donald Trump’s White House.
She’s considered a vital witness in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.
A person familiar with the matter confirmed that she would appear, speaking on condition of anonymity because the witness hasn’t been announced.
Hutchinson, a special assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has already provided a trove of information to the committee behind closed doors.
In brief excerpts of testimony revealed in court filings, Hutchinson told the committee she was in the room for White House meetings where challenges to the election were discussed.
Original Story (6/27/22):
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence.”
The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess.
Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.
The subject of the hearings is so far unclear.
A spokesman for the panel declined to comment.
Among other investigative evidence, the committee recently obtained new footage of Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021 from British filmmaker Alex Holder.
A lawyer for Holder declined to comment.