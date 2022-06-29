AP: New York’s 1st Legal Marijuana Crop Sprouts Under The Sun

1/3

2/3

3/3





CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sprout, literally.

Thin-leafed plants are stretching toward the sun on farms around the state. In a novel move, New York gave 203 CBD hemp growers first shot at cultivating marijuana destined for legal sales, which could start by the end of the year.

Big indoor growers are expected to join later. Giving a head start to hemp growers is an unusual way to gear up a marijuana market. States typically rely initially on their existing medical growers, as New Jersey did for its launch earlier this year.