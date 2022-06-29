AP: Yellowstone Bison Gores Colorado Man, Causes Arm Injury

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger.

The bison gored the 34-year-old Colorado Springs man on Monday, injuring his arm.

A video of the encounter appeared to show the man behind the bison when it charged other members of his party.

The man appeared to be trying to keep himself between the bison and his family when a child ran away and the bison pursued the child. The man grabbed the child and was thrown by the bison while still holding the child. Park officials say the case is still being investigated.