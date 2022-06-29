Barbershop Quartets Coming To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Barbershop Quartets is holding their annual show for the first time ever in Charlotte at the historic Belk Theater on Friday, July 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the show features a remarkable eight active International Champion Quartets spanning four decades.

The show is open and available to the public live at the Belk Theatre or by livestream through AICGOLD.com.

Officials say the show is part of the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Convention, which is also new to Charlotte.

The convention features multiple classes and contests for quartets and choruses of various ages and levels with the Quartet finals taking place Saturday night – where a new International Champion Barbershop Quartet will be awarded.

The Association of International Champions (Barbershop Quartets) show offers people in Charlotte the opportunity to hear Barbershop Harmony at its best on one night and one stage.

Officials say for many this will be the chance of a lifetime to hear an original American musical art form performed by the very best quartets in the world!

Click to watch video on YouTube.

