Black Bourbon Society’s 2nd Annual Open Door Tour Arrives In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All weekend long in Charlotte, Black Bourbon Society will hold events for those of legal drinking age kicking off the 2nd Annual Open Door Tour.
The tour, sponsored by Jim Beam, will highlight Black-owned bars and restaurants that serve as cultural pillars in their respective communities.
Officials say Charlotte’s weekend activities are as follows:
- Beam Up The Bar – Thursday, June 30th
- The Cocktailery (2000 South Boulevard, Suite 430, Charlotte, N.C. 28203).
- This private lunch-and-learn event serves food and provides hands-on highball demonstrations.
- Exclusive only to Charlotte food and spirits media professionals.
- Beam In The City – Thursday, June 30th | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Bardo Restaurant (1508 South Mint Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28203).
- A panel discussion featuring local culture makers or entrepreneurs on topics relative to Charlotte’s culture, lifestyle, and vibe, followed by a social hour and an educational Jim Beam flight and food tasting.
- Highball Hour – Friday, July 1st | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Stadium Sports Bar & Lounge (445 West Trade Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28202).
- A lively social event with DJ spins and highlighting black bartenders and their unique spin on a Jim Beam Highball and cocktails featuring Jim Beam Black.
- Rhythm & Beam Day Party – Saturday, July 2nd | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1501 South Mint (1501 South Mint Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28203).
- A fun, outdoor cookout-style day party featuring a battle of the DJs, an educational tasting experience, and all the feel-good summertime vibes.