Blaze Pizza Giving Back To North Carolina First Responders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From June 20th through July 20th, all Blaze Pizza locations in Charlotte and Asheville, N.C. will donate a portion of sales from select pizzas designated as “Hero Pies” to the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation.

Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation is partnering with Blaze to promote the speciality pies in an effort to support six first responder families.

Local franchise owners are also encouraging guests to support their communities’ police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel during this time.

“One of our core values is built around community support,” said Jimmy Sierra, Blaze Pizza franchise co-owner. “We always strive to be a part of our local communities and want to give back whenever possible. This month, we salute and say ‘thanks’ to the public safety members who work hard to keep the Charlotte and Asheville communities safe.”

During the fundraising period, officials say Blaze’s Meat Eater and Red Vine pizzas will be designated as “Hero Pies.”

Ten percent of proceeds from Hero Pies will be donated to the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation.

“We are honored that Blaze Pizza chose our organization as a recipient for their Hero Pie promotion,” said Danny Graham, Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation President. “The funds raised will help many first responders’ families in their time of need.”

Click here for restaurant information and hours.